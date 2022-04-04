Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $110.88

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. 922,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

