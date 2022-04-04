Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $49.50

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 15,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,190. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

