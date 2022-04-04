Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $107.86

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

