Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $421.91

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ILMN stock opened at $363.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.57. Illumina has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

