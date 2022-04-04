Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $51.50

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

GTBIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 516,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

