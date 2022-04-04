Brokerages Set Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) PT at $122.20

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFGSY. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($130.55) to €125.60 ($138.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €106.00 ($116.48) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($131.87) to €129.00 ($141.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

EFGSY stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

