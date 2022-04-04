Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $31.08

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,294. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,553,000 after buying an additional 417,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Core & Main by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.