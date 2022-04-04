Brokerages Set Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) PT at $6.00

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

