Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $202.32

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,270 shares of company stock worth $75,922,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.55 and a beta of -0.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

