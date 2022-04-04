Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.22 Million

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) to announce $127.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $105.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $533.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

FREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 996,282 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $9,616,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,393,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,508,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $301.94 million, a P/E ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

