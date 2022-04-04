Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. 847,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

