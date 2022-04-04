Brokerages Expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. SouthState posted earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 612,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,969. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

