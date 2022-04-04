Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $51.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $207.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Absolute Software.

ABST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 125,918 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Absolute Software by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABST stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,627. The firm has a market cap of $455.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

