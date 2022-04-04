Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will post $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.57 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

