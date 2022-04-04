Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.47). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($2.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.35. 8,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,251. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 41.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

