Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to post sales of $126.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.14 million and the highest is $126.77 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $511.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.81 million to $512.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $533.90 million, with estimates ranging from $529.94 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,242,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.15 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.