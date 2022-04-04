Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $19.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.79 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $16.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $73.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

MT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 113,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,486. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 63,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

