Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $292.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.11 million and the lowest is $288.37 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 721,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.