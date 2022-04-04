BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 747.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of BrightView worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 351,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

BV stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

