Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $52.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $51.22. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 256 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

