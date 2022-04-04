Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $52.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $51.22. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 256 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
