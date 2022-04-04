Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 53,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 491,116 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $40.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

