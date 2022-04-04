Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

Braze stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

