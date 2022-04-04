Brandywine Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 194,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.