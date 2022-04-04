Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

