Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AerSale by 3,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000.

NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. 801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,935. The firm has a market cap of $835.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.39. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

