BORA Tops 1-Day Volume of $314.65 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, BORA has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $877.27 million and approximately $314.65 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00108077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

