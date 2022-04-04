Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.69. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 176,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

