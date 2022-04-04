Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE BDR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.61. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,062. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
