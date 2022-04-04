Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BDR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.61. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,062. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

