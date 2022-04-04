Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

