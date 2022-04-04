Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.