Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will announce $19.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of BLDE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 360,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $607.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

