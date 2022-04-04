Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $30.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 156,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,066. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

