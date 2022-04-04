BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $13.10 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

