BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.17. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

