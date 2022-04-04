BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.