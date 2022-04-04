BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $137,830.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,978.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.72 or 0.07531198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00272156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00808486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00100947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013010 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00463411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00373748 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.