Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $17,818.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

