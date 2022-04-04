BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BSGM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,792. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

