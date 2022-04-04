BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Buys $50,504.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $50,504.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick acquired 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

