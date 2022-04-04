BioPassport Token Market Capitalization Tops $58.93 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $58.93 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00107610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

