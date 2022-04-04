BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BVXV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.