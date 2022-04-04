BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.27 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $45,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
