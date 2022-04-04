BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.27 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $45,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.