BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $89.13

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 65.6% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $180.30 million and approximately $175.35 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $89.13 or 0.00193941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00306082 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.