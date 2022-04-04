Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $30.51. Bilibili shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 174,476 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

