BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $79.30 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

