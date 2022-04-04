Beyond Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

