Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $603,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

