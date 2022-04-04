Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,988 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Best Buy worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

