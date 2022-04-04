Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $167.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.