Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Honest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNST. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Honest by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

